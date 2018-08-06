SALT LAKE CITY — The search for the right Snapchat filter doesn’t end on Snapchat. Apparently, people are attempting to have surgery help, too.

Doctors coined a new term this week called “Snapchat dysmorphia,” which describes the psychology of those who want to undergo plastic surgery to look more like a filtered version of themselves that they see on Snapchat or other photo-based social media apps.

Patients have requested fuller lips, bigger eyes and thinner noses, among other changes, to create altered versions of themselves that resemble what they see when they use Snapchat, Facetune and Instagram, according to a new article published in JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery.

"This is an alarming trend because those filtered selfies often present an unattainable look and are blurring the line of reality and fantasy for these patients," according to the article.

Doctors from Boston University School of Medicine's Department of Dermatology said in the study that filtered images can affect one’s self-esteem and “make one feel inadequate for not looking a certain way in the real world, and may even act as a trigger and lead to body dysmorphic disorder.”

People who suffer from BDD can experience increased anxiety since they’re obsessed with their perceived physical flaws, too, CNET reported.

Cognitive behavioral therapy can help those with BDD since it teaches them how to replace negative thoughts about one’s physical appearance with positive thoughts.

Earlier this year, doctors revealed in another study that patients have turned to plastic surgery for nose jobs thanks to selfies.

That’s because selfies distort your face, making your nose appear 30 percent wider and your nasal tip 7 percent wider since you take selfies from about 12 inches away, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Plastic surgeons said they’ve seen an increase in nose jobs to account for these problems. About 55 percent plastic surgeons said they saw patients who wanted to look better in their photos, which is a 13 percent increase since 2016, according to a 2017 poll from the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons.

Boris Paskhover, a facial plastic surgeon at Rutgers University, told Vox he would tell his patients that their noses didn’t look big. The selfie simply distorted the view.

He told CNN that concerns he’s heard from patients make him worried for the future generation.

"Selfies make your nose look wider and thicker when it really isn't, and people like a smaller nose," Paskhover told CNN. "My fear is that the generation out there now doesn't know. All they know is the selfie."