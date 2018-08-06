Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Sandy residents turn out for the annual Hot Air Balloon Festival at Storm Mountain Park on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. This year's festival is set for Friday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 11.

SANDY — The city’s annual Hot Air Balloon Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at Storm Mountain Park, 980 E. 11400 South.

Comment on this story

Balloons will launch at 6 a.m. on both days, weather permitting. Patrons can grab a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and a muffin from Bright Eyes Coffee as they watch the balloons be inflated. Re/Max will offer tethered rides. In addition, Sandy Parks and Recreation will set up a tent with crafts and free helium balloons on Saturday.

During the Balloon Glow on Saturday, from 7 to 11 p.m., spectators can walk among glowing tethered balloons. The event, which will include bounce houses, a variety of food vendors and a performance by local band Cinders, will take place on the Sandy Promenade, 10000 S. Centennial Parkway.

For more information, log on to sandy.utah.gov.

Add a comment