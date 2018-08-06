SANDY — The city’s annual Hot Air Balloon Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at Storm Mountain Park, 980 E. 11400 South.

Balloons will launch at 6 a.m. on both days, weather permitting. Patrons can grab a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and a muffin from Bright Eyes Coffee as they watch the balloons be inflated. Re/Max will offer tethered rides. In addition, Sandy Parks and Recreation will set up a tent with crafts and free helium balloons on Saturday.

During the Balloon Glow on Saturday, from 7 to 11 p.m., spectators can walk among glowing tethered balloons. The event, which will include bounce houses, a variety of food vendors and a performance by local band Cinders, will take place on the Sandy Promenade, 10000 S. Centennial Parkway.

For more information, log on to sandy.utah.gov.