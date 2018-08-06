SALT LAKE CITY — The second of two men accused of duct taping an elderly woman during a home invasion robbery in which valuable gemstones were taken has been charged.

James Ryan Duncombe, 32, of West Valley City, was charged in Millard County's 4th District Court on July 16 with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies; theft, a second-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. A $50,000 warrant was issued for his arrest at the time charges were filed. He was arrested by Adult Probation and Parole agents in Salt Lake City, the Millard County Sheriff's Office announced on July 19. His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday.

Duncombe is the second of two men to be charged in connection with a home invasion robbery in Delta last November.

On Nov. 30, two men wearing "hoods that covered their faces," entered an 83-year-old woman's home in Delta and "held the elderly female occupant of the home at gun point then restrained her using duct tape and a pillow case over her head. The two men then proceeded to empty a safe in the home of cash, jewelry and numerous unique pieces of red beryl, emeralds and other precious stones," according to charging documents.

The men also taped the woman's hands together, causing "significant bruising," the charges state.

At the time of the incident, the Millard County Sheriff's Office believed the woman's house was targeted, but the woman did not know the alleged intruders. New court documents do not say how that woman's house came to be targeted.

On Dec. 28, a coin dealer in Salt Lake City reported that "a man had just brought several red beryl stones into his store to sell on consignment," according to court documents. The stones were identified as ones taken from the home in Delta.

"With detectives present, the coin dealer called the man who had brought the stones into the store and asked him to return to the store, telling him he had found a buyer for the stones," the charges state. "The man returned to the store where he was met by Millard County sheriff’s detectives. The man indicated that he had received the stones from a male named Chris who told the man he had inherited the stones from his deceased father."

Investigators later determined that "Chris" was Chris F. Rowland, 37, of Salt Lake City.

The man who went to the coin dealer called Rowland, claiming he had sold the stones and needed to give him money, the charges state. At the arranged meeting, investigators took Rowland into custody and served a search warrant on his home where "most of the items that had been stolen from the home in Delta" were found, according to court documents.

Rowland's cellphones were also seized and sent to a crime lab for forensic examination. On July 6, lab results were returned. Among the data extracted from one of the phones was "a photograph taken on November 20, 2017 of a handwritten letter addressed to 'Temp' and providing explicit instructions regarding the burglary of the Delta home," the charges state.

"Temp" is Duncombe's nickname, court records state.

Rowland was charged Jan. 2 with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies; theft, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and drug possession a class A misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Sept. 19.