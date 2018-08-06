SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City officer suffered a possible broken arm while taking a man into custody early Monday.

The man, Keith Dominguez Fulcher, 35, also suffered minor injuries as the tried to fight the officer and his K-9 partner, police said.

The incident began about 2:35 a.m. when officers were looking for a man wanted for questioning in a domestic violence incident in the area of 100 South and 500 West, said Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking.

A K-9 officer spotted a man who matched the description of the person wanted in the case, he said. The man ran away from the officer when he attempted to talk to him, Wilking said.

The officer, whose name was not released, and his K-9 ended up getting in a fight with Fulcher as he allegedly resisted arrest, Wilking said. At some point during the struggle, the officer suffered a possible broken arm, he said. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

It turned out Fulcher was not the man involved in the domestic violence case, police said. But he did have an outstanding warrant. He was also arrested for investigation of new charges of failing to stop for an officer, assault on an officer and drug possession.

On July 17, Fulcher ran from police who attempted to arrest him for investigation of drug possession, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Fulcher has a lengthy criminal history consisting mostly of drug-related crimes, according to court records.