Aug. 6

Trump changes purpose of key meeting

President Donald Trump reportedly changed his story about a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that is a key point of the ongoing Russian investigation, according to The Associated Press.

Trump tweeted that his son met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to gain information on Hillary Clinton, the 2016 presidential candidate who lost to Trump in the election.

"Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower," Trump wrote. "This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics — and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!"

Trump and Donald Trump Jr. released a statement 13 months ago that told a different story.

That statement said, "We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago."

Lung cancer a ‘silent epidemic’

Dr. Thomas Varghese, the director of thoracic surgery and chief value officer at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, called lung cancer “a silent epidemic” in the state of Utah, according to the Deseret News.

"Lung cancer is the most lethal cancer malignant out there," he said, adding, "In the United States, 433 people die each day from lung cancer, and yet, nobody really knows about it.”

Varghese said the public has a misconception about lung cancer, believing it to be caused by smoking, even though the disease kills plenty of people who never smoked.

Close to 154,000 people will die from lung cancer in 2018, with 470 of those people coming from Utah, according to the American Cancer Society.

World Mission Society Church of God responds to Utah blood shortage

The World Mission Society Church of God worked to help send more blood to Utah hospitals over the weekend, according to the Deseret News.

Members of the church donated blood after the American Red Cross called to fill a summer shortage across the state.

"We're one day out with O positive and a week out with all the other blood types," said Sheri Van Bibber, an American Red Cross donor recruiter. "Every summer we tend to get into this position."

Red Cross volunteers worked double shifts to help keep up with the amount of donated blood.

Sunroc Corp.’s CEO donates $25K

Sunroc Corp.’s CEO Jeremy Hafen donated $25,000 to Shelter the Homeless, the future owner of the homeless resource centers in the Beehive State, according to the Deseret News.

Hafen said the funds will help run the shelters, which are due to open on July 1, 2019.

Hafen’s company worked as a subcontractor for the location at 131 E. 700 South.

"We're seeing the foundation here, but there's a tie to the foundation of building something better for this community," he said. "It will help people change their lives."

He added, "It's just starting from the ground up. And the fact that we're the ones that are building the foundation for this ... it's pretty amazing."

