Throughout the summer and in training camp, quarterbacks for the New Orleans Saints — among them former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill — have competed in friendly competitions called the QB Challenge.

The latest challenge included a pair of guests in Ty Detmer, the former Heisman Trophy winner at BYU and one-time Cougar offensive coordinator, as well as Clint Dolezel, a former Arena Football League player and current head coach of the AFL’s Philadelphia Soul.

“BYU’s finest, next to Taysom Hill,” longtime Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees said of Detmer in introducing him during video of the competition.

Watch as Detmer and Hill compete in the target practice challenge, and as Detmer forces an extra round after tying with Brees.

Speaking of Hill, several videos have been shared on social media of the second-year pro during training camp work. Here’s a sample:

It doesn't get any better then this pitch-and-catch between Taysom Hill and Jonathan Williams. On the money by the former #BYU QB. @FOX8NOLA #Saints pic.twitter.com/4kYJ9eX176 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 4, 2018

For the second day in a row, former #BYU QB Taysom Hill made a big play at #Saints camp. Hill finds Tommylee Lewis for the TD with P.J. Williams in coverage. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/NBc1ZXnl1F — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) July 28, 2018

High praise for Marcus Williams

Another Utah tie and second-year pro, former Ute safety Marcus Williams, is grabbing attention in New Orleans.

Rod Walker of The Advocate called Williams the MVP of Saints camp so far, writing, “There have been times when it seemed like there has been more than one person wearing jersey No. 43. But no, that's just Williams ball-hawking skills every day in practice.”

Williams’ play in camp earned him some high praise from Brees, as the New Orleans quarterback likened him to a former NFL star safety.

"There are teams you play against where you get away with staring it down for a little longer, but I compare him just as you look at guys in history, like, you know if you ever played against Ed Reed, right?" Brees said last week, according to The Advocate. "You had to do a great job of looking off and trying to get him leaning one way and you'd throw a ball and be like 'How did he get there? Where did he come from?'"

A pair of videos shared socially show just how disruptive Williams has been in practice.

I think many are gonna agree with this, @Saints safety Marcus Williams (@MarcusWilliams) is having the best camp so far. Williams making a play in the back of the endzone picking off Drew Brees who was trying to fit it in to Tre'Quan Smith. @wdsu #Saints pic.twitter.com/8DkPtmhuWI — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) August 5, 2018

Other links

Dolphins' Isaac Asiata, after soul-searching, slowly climbing out of rookie abyss (Sun Sentinel)

49ers' Joe Williams trying to show he belongs in NFL (San Francisco Chronicle)

Packers RB Devante Mays exits practice with leg injury (Packers Wire)

Chiefs claim C Jack Allen, waive injured C Tejan Koroma (Chiefs Digest)

Sorry, but Andy Reid wasn't taking a jab at former Chiefs QB Alex Smith (Kansas City Star)

And finally ...

In the other kind of futbol, a fan shared video of Utah Royals FC forward Christen Press showing kindness to a father whose daughter couldn't make the game after the Royals beat the Houston Dash 2-1 Sunday night.