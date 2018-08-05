Thanks in large part to some luck, Utah Royals FC’s playoff hopes stayed alive Sunday night.

Trailing the Houston Dash 1-0 in the 77th minute in the Lone Star State with not a whole lot of momentum in its favor, URFC scored twice in the closing minutes to take a 2-1 victory.

It marked URFC’s first win since June 30 and the first time in exactly three months that it has scored more than one goal in a game against a team other than the worst side in the National Women’s Soccer League, Sky Blue FC.

With the crucial win, URFC jumped over the Dash into sixth in the NWSL table, three points behind the Chicago Red Stars with five games remaining. The top four teams make the playoffs.

After a Veronica Latsko header off a Sofia Huerta free kick found the net in the 41st minute to give Houston the lead, neither side got anything going over the next 35 minutes. But then in the 77th, Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell received an inconsequential ball at her feet.

She routinely passed it to a nearby Amber Brooks as Houston looked to move the ball up the field, but Brooks strangely fumbled the ball. URFC’s Christen Press was nearby and capitalized on Brooks’ turnover, gathering the ball just inside the 18-yard box.

With Campbell out of position, Press rocketed a shot into the goal. The equalizer marked her second score in a Utah uniform and came on a night when she was returning to Houston for the first time since refusing to report to the Dash in January after getting traded there by the Chicago Red Stars.

It was a fact the Houston crowd reminded her of throughout the night, booing her every time she touched the ball.

Just six minutes later, URFC took the lead as substitute Erika Tymrak got the ball on a pass from Lo’eau LaBonta about 25 yards away from goal. Fellow sub Katie Stengel was a few yards in front of Tymrak and started making a run toward goal.

Tymrak lobbed a pass over Stengel and the defenders on her, and Stengel outran them to receive it. With Campbell having come out to defend, Stengel lobbed the ball over her head and into the goal, her fourth score of the season.

From there, the Dash had a couple of decent opportunities to equalize, but couldn’t make it happen as Utah came away with the three points and its second victory over Houston on the season.

URFC will have a quick turnaround as it faces the Washington Spirit Wednesday night at Rio Tinto Stadium. The Spirit was the last team other than Sky Blue that Utah had scored more than a goal on in a single game before Sunday, having done so on May 5 in a 2-0 win at Rio Tinto Stadium.