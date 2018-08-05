Note: Ogden finished with a 3-7 record in 2017 and was tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 2-3 record. It did not qualify for the 4A playoffs.

Ogden 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

OGDEN — Erik Thompson knows his team’s 7-on-7 success this summer doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things.

Ogden’s second-year coach also knows that at a program that traditionally struggles with participation numbers, any success is good success. And for Ogden, the 17-2 combined record at passing tournaments this summer reveals that with improved line play this fall it can compete for its first playoff appearance since 2011.

“In 7 on 7s we were pretty good, but we’ve got a ways to go for real football, but the kids are working hard. They’re confident they can compete against others,” said Thompson.

Last year provided more evidence that Ogden can compete. In five Region 11 games the Tigers went 2-3 with close wins over rivals Ben Lomond and Bonneville.

It lost by 30-plus points in each of the three losses, but only one of those games got out of hand in the first half. Ogden led Park City 14-10 at the half before being outscored 34-0 in the second half. Against Stansbury Ogden only trailed 21-20 at the half, but was outscored 35-0 in the second half.

“We couldn’t withstand the physical pounding in our league last year,” said Thompson.

That will again be the biggest question mark this season. Thompson is hopeful the pieces come together, but he won’t know until region play.

“We have some really good teams in our league that run the heck out of the ball. I’m not sure we’ll really know until Friday night when teams are game planning and trying to pound the rock on us,” said Thompson.

Ogden may be undersized in the trenches, but it might be able to combat that with speed.

“We have six or seven kids, 4.69 or faster and they’re all on defense and hopefully with the speed and aggression we can make up for the lack of size and depth,” said Thompson.

Most of those athletes also play offense, a big reason Ogden was able to enjoy so much success this summer. Ogden also got a huge boost when quarterback Bo Devries transferred from Syracuse.

The Tigers have a couple of returning pieces on the line to build around, and their success will ultimately define the 2018 season.

“As much as any season I’ve ever coached I'm looking forward to this one. I really love these kids at Ogden. I think if we catch some breaks with health and the kids continue to improve and work hard we’ve got a shot to win some games and get in the playoffs for the first time in a long time,” said Thompson.

Ogden Tigers at a glance

Coach: Erik Thompson is entering his second year as head coach at Ogden and he’s coming off a 3-7 record last year. He previously coached 12 years at Northridge with an overall coaching record of 81-67. He’s a graduate of Roy High School.

Ogden Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Erik Thompson

2017 offensive production: 19.1 ppg (16th in 4A)

4 returning starters

Multiple spread, Wing-T offense

Key offensive returning starters

Rhyle Hanson (RB)

Led Ogden in rushing yards with 88 carries for 563 yards and seven touchdowns.

Irving Gastelum (WR)

Caught 42 passes for 788 yards and five touchdowns to lead Ogden in receiving last year.

Returning offensive starters

Rhyle Hanson (RB)

Irving Gastelum (WR)

Chase Butler (RB)

Lamar Whited (OL)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Bo Devries (QB)

Brayan Flores (OL)

Fluffy Villicana (OL)

Carson Payne (OL)

Ben Howard (TE)

Jackson Allred (WR)

Jonah Lowry (WR)

Isaac Wilson (RB)

Logan Shobe (RB)

Coach Thompson comments on move-in QB Bo Devries:

“He’s as hard a worker as anyone on the team. It was unique for me to see someone come in who doesn’t’ know anyone and in one month he’s getting the receivers together, and he’s voted team captain. The leader and intangibles he brings are huge. He’s just super smart. There’s a lot of things I like to do offensively that are challenging for a quarterback … and he can do all those things. He has a really strong arm and it’s totally changed our offense.”

Coach Thompson comments on running backs Rhyle Hanson and Chase Butler:

“Both of them have had a great offseason. I think they’re both going to have big years, they’re a lot faster, they’re a lot bigger, stronger, they’ve matured a year. They’re very versatile too, the only problem is they’re two of our best defensive players too and they can’t ever come off the field on defense. Learning to manage that is one of my biggest challenges.”

Coach Thompson comments on offensive line potential:

“Lamar (Whited) is our left tackle, Brayan (Flores) is the right guard and Fluffy (Villicana) is the center. Those three have been great, they had a great camp. All three have the size, they’re all between 260 and 280, and they’ve trimmed down a little bit and gotten faster and more knowledgeable and better footwork. I think those three are going to have really big years, and if Ogden turns it around and has a good year it will definitely start with the offensive line and those three staying healthy are a key part of that.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

With quality players at quarterback, running back and receiver, many of who enjoyed varsity success a year ago, Ogden has the pieces to score a lot of points this season. It just needs a capable offensive line to allow those pieces to flourish.

Ogden Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Colby Bockwoldt

2017 defensive production: 34.9 ppg (23rd in 4A)

6 returning starters

4-2 & 3-3 defensive

Key defensive returning starters

Chase Butler (LB/S)

Ogden’s versatile linebacker finished second on the team with 90 tackles last year and tied for the team lead with three interceptions.

Izayah Shabazz (DE)

Recorded 45 tackles from his defensive end position last season, finishing third on the team in tackles.

Returning defensive starters

Jeff Orris (DE)

Izayah Shabazz (DE)

Jonah Lowry (CB)

Chase Butler (LB/S)

Rhyle Hanson (S)

Irving Gastelum (S)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Isaac Wilson (LB)

Logan Shobe (LB)

Carson Payne (DL)

Coach Thompson comments on defensive struggles against the run:

“We just weren’t strong enough to stop the run last year, we couldn’t withstand the physical pounding of our league last year. We had three or four games that we were winning or tied at halftime but by the end of the game they were running roughshod. That’s where it all starts, we’ve got to be able to stop the run a little bit better.”

Coach Thompson comments on returning D-line starters Jeff Orris and Izayah Shabazz:

“They’ll be huge. They’re prototypical Ogden High defensive ends. Orris weighs 165 and Shabazz is about 185, they’re not real big. Orris is one of those guys who plays as hard as he can every play no matter what, he’s flying around with energy and effort, but when you’re 165 sometimes it’s tough to get double-teamed all game. They’ve both improved and I feel like our scheme with them stunting and slating and moving, our defense will be really small but they’ll be really fast.

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Led by Stansbury and Tooele, there are some very good running teams in Region 11, and Ogden was helpless to slow them down last season. The Tigers allowed 34.9 ppg last season, which ranked 23rd out of 25 teams in 4A. Ogden’s defensive front isn’t going to magically swell to 300 pounds each this fall, so the defense must rely on outstanding team speed to swarm ball carries and get off the field on third down.

Coaches preseason Region 11 straw poll: Fifth

Deseret News Region 11 prediction: Fifth

Key Region Game: vs. Ben Lomond, Oct. 11 (Week 9)

Bottom line: Heading into the second year under coach Erik Thompson, the foundation is there for Ogden to enjoy a much more successful season. Its skill position players are as good as anyone else in the region, and QB transfer Bo Devries has a big arm that can take advantage of those athletes. The difference between winning three games like last year and potentially doubling that output and making the playoffs hinges on staying healthy with limited depth, but also developing a decent enough offensive and defensive line.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Logan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — CARBON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — BONNEVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Stansbury, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — TOOELE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Park City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — BEN LOMOND, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — BEAR RIVER, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Ogden

All-time record: 442-536-35 (118 years)

Region championships: 16 (1910, 1916, 1937 co, 1938, 1940, 1942, 1943, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1966, 1974 co, 1981)

Playoff appearances: 26

Current playoff appearance streak: 0

All-time playoff record: 13-24

State championships: 2 (1901, 1906, 1907, 1910, 1916, 1958, 1966) -- championships determined by season record vs. other high schools from 1898-1918.

State championship record: 2-3

Most played rivalry: 70 meetings with Logan dating back to 1920. Logan leads 40-26-4.

Felt’s Factoid(s): The winner of the Ben Lomond-Ogden game claims the Iron Horse — one of just seven traveling trophies currently being contested in Utah prep football. Seven of their 68 matchups have gone into overtime, the most between any two teams. ... Tiger Ray Baird was the first of 16 Utah prep players to return an interception 100 yards (1946).

Last 5

2017 — 3-7 (2-3 in Region 11 – Missed playoffs)

2016 — 0-10 (Independent Schedule)

2015 — 0-10 (Independent Schedule)

2014 — 0-10 (0-6 in Region 5 - Missed playoffs)

2013 — 2-8 (0-6 in Region 5 - Missed playoffs)

Ogden coaching history

2017-current — Erik Thompson (3-7)

2013-2016 — Kent Taylor (2-38)

2010-2012 — Troy Kolan (8-23)

2008-2009 — Eric Eyre (11-10)

2006-2007 — Dennis Dalton (3-18)

2004-2005 — Ed Larson (2-17)

1998-2003 — John Filiaga (19-44)

1994-1997 — Steve Coburn (11-29)

1987-1993 — Ralph Parrish (22-44)

1979-1986 — Dave Brown (30-49)

1974-1978 — Eric Maughan (23-26)

1971-1973 — Virgil Savage (6-18-1)

1969-1970 — Ira Winger (5-10-1)

1965-1968 — Wilf Christensen (25-13)

1960-1964 — Norris Johansen (34-12-1)

1953-1959 — Chris Apostol (47-24-6)

1952 — Mel Wood (5-3-1)

1946-1951 — Cluff Snow (24-22-6)

1945 — Keith Waansgard (3-5-1)

1941-1944 — unknown (26-13-2)

1938-1940 — Gilbert Moesinger (19-6)

1930-1937 — Ernest Simpkins (35-20-3)

1923-1929 — unknown (19-22-1

1922 — Dixon Kapple (5-2)

1920-1921 — Carl. W. Peterson (6-9-1)

1915-1919 — unknown (13-11-4)

1913-1914 — Lon Romney (2-10)

1912 — unknown (2-5)

1910-1911 — Mr. Brown (10-6-1)

1903-1909 — unknown (17-18-5)

1902 — Mr. Thompson (1-5-1)

1898-1901 — unknown (7-9-1)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

(None)

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.