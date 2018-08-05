Note: Bingham finished with a 13-0 overall record in 2017 and was first in Region 4 with a 4-0 record. Bingham beat East 27-14 in 6A championship.

Bingham 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

SOUTH JORDAN — There are few who would argue Bingham isn't the state's premier program across all classifications, with coaches around the state trying to emulate even a bit of what has brought the Miners overwhelming success through the years.

But ask Bingham coach John Lambourne and he doesn't provide anything extraordinary regarding what leads to his team's success.

"It really just comes down to hard work and how hard you're willing to work. There's no substitute for it," Lambourne said. "There's nothing too fancy here, and it really is the same for every team. How hard you work will largely prove how good you are from year to year."

Of course bringing in and developing superior athletes has a lot to do with it, along with just building upon the success of past teams. Lambourne has been at Bingham a long time, and it did take time for the Miners to reach their stride, although current players draw effectively on what has been accomplished.

"Kids know what it takes here. They've seen it, and that's a big thing," Lambourne said. "Having that perspective is big, with regards to the process. We've seen it. The kids have seen and yeah, it really is beneficial."

As far as the 2018 season goes, Lambourne understands the expectation for his program and is OK with it.

"I have a lot of people helping out here, and it's a real blessing," Lambourne said. "We have coaches here — we don't really even have to meet and discuss things much because everyone knows how it's done. That's huge for the program and then the players — we get great kids here who are willing to put the work in."

Bingham Miners at a glance

Coach: John Lambourne enters his fourth year as the Miners head coach with a 38-2 record. It is the Cottonwood High and Utah alum's eighth year as a head coach and he owns a 65-17 record overall.

Bingham Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: John Lambourne

2017 offensive production: 39.8 ppg (3rd in 6A)

One returning starter

Multiple offenses

Offensive returning starter:

Braedon Wissler (RB)

Wissler rushed for 955 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

"Braedon Wissler is a small, shifty guy who can really take on tackles and run effectively up-the-middle. He's a lot stronger than he looks and he was outstanding for us last year. We expect him to be even better this year," Lambourne said.

Lambourne on returning just one starter:

"We lost a lot of good guys, so it's going to be tough replacing all of them, no question. It's a good thing the guy we're returning is as good as Braedon Wissler, because we're going to have to depend on a lot of guys who aren't as experienced."

Lambourne on his quarterback situation:

"We like our quarterback and it's going to be Peyton Jones. We have a lot of confidence in him, but like everyone else, he's had some good experience and he'll have to work to improve and to match the play we had from Ryan Wood last year, who was real good for us."

Bingham Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Karl Cloward

2017 defensive production: 10.1 ppg (1st in 6A)

6 returning starters

multiple

Key defensive returning starters:

Lolani Langi (LB)

Langi had 61 tackles and six sacks last season and is one of the most highly-recruited athletes in the state.

"We have real good linebackers coming back and Lolani is the leader there. He's a real good player who is getting a lot of looks from colleges. We're fortunate to have him back."

Simote Pepa (DL)

Pepa had 60 tackles and three sacks last year and like Langi is one of the most highly-recruited players in the state.

Returning defensive starters

Lolani Langi (LB)

Simote Pepa (DL)

Saleka Ata'ata (LB)

Junior Tafuna (LB)

David Latu (DL)

Marques Hamilton (DB)

Lambourne on his returning linebackers:

"We return all our starters and that's a great place to start and rely on their play. Having our starters back off a state champion team — that's a big thing and we really like all three of them."

Lambourne on his defensive expectations:

"We rely a lot on good defensive play every year. We lost some critical guys off of last year's team, and you never know how good the guys filling in will be, so we'll learn a lot about them here soon. That's why the returning starters have to make sure they're even better than the year before."

Coaches preseason Region 4 straw poll: 1st

Deseret News Region 4 prediction: 1st

Key Region Game: at Lone Peak (Sept. 28)

Bottom Line: Yes, Bingham has to replace a lot of starters on offense, but defensively it should prove dominant yet again. If the offense proves even adequate the Miners should yet again make a deep run and could secure yet another state championship.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Orem, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at East, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — HERRIMAN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — MOUNTAIN POINTE, ARIZ., 12 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — WESTLAKE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Lone Peak, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — HUNTER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — AMERICAN FORK, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Bingham

All-time record: 500-363-30 (94 years)

Region championships: 25 (1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1945, 1946, 1960, 1963, 1991 co, 1996 co, 1999 co, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 co, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 45

Current playoff appearance streak: 29 (1989-2017)

All-time playoff record: 62-34

State championships: 11 (1939, 1941, 1945, 1946, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)

State championship record: 11-2

Most played rivalry: 54 meetings with Cyprus dating back to 1926. Cyprus leads 24-22-8. Last met in 1992.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Miner Justin Sorensen set the state record for career field goals by kicking 28 from 2005-07. He also holds the record for the longest field goal, 62 yards in state prep history. Chayden Johnston booted 23 during his career (2011-14) and ranks sixth on the all-time list…. Cameron Smith established a championship-game record by rushing 37 times in the 2014 Class 5A title contest…. The Miners set a state record for most games in a season, 15, in 2014…. Bingham is also the only school to win 14 games in a season more than once (2006, 2013, 2016).

Last 5

2017 — 13-0 (4-0 in Region 4 – 6A Champions)

2016 — 14-0 (6-0 in Region 3 – 5A Champions)

2015 — 11-2 (6-0 in Region 3 – 5A Semifinals)

2014 — 13-1 (5-0 in Region 3 – 5A Champions)

2013 — 14-0 (5-0 in Region 3 – 5A Champions)

Bingham coaching history

2015-current — John Lambourne (38-3)

2000-2014 — Dave Peck (157-36)

1985-1999 — Sonny Sudbury (80-74)

1979-1984 — Jerry Fiat (23-37)

1969-1978 — Roy Whitworth (42-50)

1967-1968 — Steve Dangerfield (3-14)

1962-1966 — Raynor Pearce (19-24)

1954-1961 — Del Schick (33-27)

1928-1953 — Bailey Santistevan (101-82)

1925-1927 — Tommy McMullen (4-14)

1910 — Ira Masters (2-3)

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2009 — Tuni Kanuch, OL

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2017 — Simote Pepa, DE

2016 — Daniel Loua, DB

2013 — Scott Nichols, RB

2010 — Stephan Cantwell, QB

