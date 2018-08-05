SALT LAKE CITY — Utah junior Zack Moss acknowledged that rushing for 1,000 yards is special and “definitely something you want to do as a running back.” Last season, he topped the milestone with 1,173 yards.

Although in prime position to join John White (2011-12) and Devontae Booker (2014-15) as the only Utes to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark in back-to-back seasons, Moss insists his primary focus is on a team goal and nothing individual.

The reward he seeks is a Pac-12 championship.

Moss has bulked up for the quest. The 5-foot-10 running back from Hialeah, Florida, added 10 pounds of lean muscle mass in the offseason, upping his weight to 220 pounds. Besides being bigger, Moss noted that he’s also improved his quickness.

Last month, at Pac-12 Media Day, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham expressed hope that Moss would pick up where he left off in 2017. Moss finished the season with 346 yards over the final two games — wins over Colorado and West Virginia. He had 141 yards or more in four of the final eight outings, beginning with the USC game on Oct. 14. That’s when Whittingham said the light switch went on for him.

“He ran with a great deal of violence and physicality from that point throughout the remainder of the season,” Whittingham said. “Really it was the back that we envisioned him being when we recruited him. He just needs to continue on that trajectory.”

He ran with a great deal of violence and physicality from that point throughout the remainder of the season. Really it was the back that we envisioned him being when we recruited him. He just needs to continue on that trajectory.” Kyle Whittingham on Zack Moss

Moss, as expected, tops the depth chart as Utah prepares for its season-opener Aug. 30 against Weber State.

Even so, there’s competition. Junior Armand Shyne is listed as the No. 2. He’s back after redshirting last year with an injury. Shyne had a team-high 373 yards rushing before getting hurt in 2016.

Moss and Shyne give the Utes quite a 1-2 punch at running back.

“We’re definitely going to need that this year to make a real long run at what we do believe we can go get,” Moss said. “So him backing me up, for sure, is going to be nothing but a positive.”

Shyne is determined to contribute as much as he can and just play.

“I’m 100 percent. It feels good to be back,” he said. “I was missing the game a lot, so it’s nice being back.”

Being part of a 1-2 punch with Moss, he noted, could be fun — real fun.

“It’s going to be something to watch out for,” Shyne said.

Shyne added that the running backs work together, help each other out and push one another in drills.

“It was frustrating being gone for so long,” he continued. “But it’s nice being back with the boys, play ball again.”

Make no mistake about it, though, there’s an ongoing competition. The Utes are looking for a primary running back.

“You don’t divvy up the carries. You go with the guy that’s the most productive,” Whittingham said. “So unless you earn the carries … you’re not going to get them.”

During the first week of camp, Whittingham told reporters that Moss is the No. 1 guy and that Shyne is “getting back up to speed.”

Establishing a pecking order behind the juniors, Whittingham said before things got started, is something that needs to be done. He has since noted that true freshman Devon Brumfield looks like he has a chance and that redshirt freshman T.J. Green has made “giant strides” since last season.

Devonta’e Henry-Cole is also on the roster. The junior rushed for 279 yards last season but missed spring ball with an injury.