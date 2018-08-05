WEST VALLEY CITY — A man and woman died and another man was critically injured in two separate motorcycle accidents over the weekend, according to police.

About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a man riding a motorcycle with a female passenger near 5400 South and 7000 West in West Valley City failed to negotiate a turn at high speed and crashed, said West Valley Police Lt. Jeff Conger.

A passerby came across the wreck and called police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a medical helicopter flew the man to the hospital in critical condition, he said. Conger said the two people are in their 30s. Police have not released their names.

In Orem, a 20-year-old motorcyclist riding an estimated 70 mph crashed into the back of an SUV near 300 S. State just after 9 p.m. Saturday, said Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez.

"There was no braking going on on the motorcycle," he said.

Two men on sport bikes were going south on State Street when a Ford Expedition carrying a family was turning left across the southbound lanes of State Street to go north, he said.

One ran into the Expedition near the back tire, Martinez said. The man, who is from Saudi Arabia, died at the scene. Police have not released his name.

The other rider was able to stop before he hit the car. A woman in the Expedition was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Martinez said it does not appear the motorcyclists were racing each other, though both were traveling well above the 40 mph speed limit.