SALT LAKE CITY—As rumors swirl that longtime Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia will step down after this season, there will be a managerial change in their Triple-A organization, the Salt Lake Bees.

The Bees on Sunday announced that veteran skipper Keith Johnson will join the Angels’ coaching staff for the rest of the season, and that former Major League Baseball star Eric Chavez will take Johnson’s place for the remainder of the campaign.

Call up! Bees Manager Keith Johnson will be joining the @Angels Major League coaching staff. Effective today, Angels Special Assistant Eric Chavez will assume managerial responsibilities for the Bees through the conclusion of the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/9ECtBnJGCE — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 5, 2018

On Saturday night, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Scioscia will step down in the fall after more than 18 years with the Angels. Rosenthal also reported that Chavez, who has been working as a special assistant to Los Angeles general manager Billy Eppler since 2015, is in the mix to replace Scioscia.

Scioscia on Sunday denied Rosenthal’s report, telling reporters it was “poppycock.”

#Angels MGR Mike Scioscia forcefully denied report that he's expected to step down at the end of the season, when his 10-year, $50-million contract expires, going so far as to call the speculation "poppycock." He added, "Nothing has changed since October." https://t.co/exoMw7e7FU — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) August 5, 2018

Chavez has no previous managerial experience, but was a six-time Gold Glove winner with the Oakland Athletics. He spent the final four seasons of his career, which spanned from 1998-2014, with the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks.

As for Johnson, 2018 marked his seventh year with the Bees. The Los Angeles Times’ Mike DiGiovanna reported Sunday that Johnson is expected to work with the Angels’ infielders.

#Angels GM Billy Eppler said he wants triple-A MGR Keith Johnson to help coach the young Halos infielders. He will not replace anyone but will "supplement" the Halos coaching staff. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) August 5, 2018

Salt Lake currently sits in second in the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Southern Division, 2.5 games back of the El Paso Chihuahuas. The Bees have the fifth-best record overall in the 16-team league at 60-52.

They’ll be on the road until Tuesday for a series against the Omaha Storm Chasers, and will return home for a series against the Tacoma Rainiers starting Thursday at Smith’s Ballpark.