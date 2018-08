Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News takes a look back into our archives

Utah State hired Colorado State head coach Stew Morrill to take over for Larry Eustachy.

Eustachy’s USU teams were 0-3 against Morrill.

Morrill’s tenure lasted 17 years with a record of 402-156. He took the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament eight times with four NIT appearances.