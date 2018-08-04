SANDY — On a night when German international Bastian Schweinsteiger scored a sublime long-range goal for the Chicago Fire, he was ultimately outdueled by Real Salt Lake’s own player with German ties.

Damir Kreilach, a Croatian who spent five years playing in the German second division before making the move to MLS last winter, twice was clinical in front of goal as he led Real Salt Lake to the important 2-1 win over Chicago in front of 19,817 on a white-out night at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The victory snapped a three-game winless streak for Real Salt Lake, which included a discouraging draw against rival Colorado in its most recent game at Rio Tinto Stadium.

A goal each half by Kreilach helped erase that frustration as RSL extended its home unbeaten streak in league play to 11 straight (9-0-2).

“We’ve talked a lot this week about where we are in the standings, how many points are left up for grabs, how many points we think we need and I think it’s a credit to this group that we’ve been in the playoff picture three months now. We need to stay there though,” said RSL coach Mike Petke.

The victory helped RSL improve to 10-9-4 on the season as it remained in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 34 points. It returns to action next Saturday with another home match against Montreal, but, after that, six of its final 10 games are on the road where it has been tough sledding.

Kreilach made sure RSL has momentum heading into that stretch as he scored on an assist from Jefferson Savarino in the first half and then Joao Plata in the second half.

“It was the perfect assist from Sava and Joao, my job was not so difficult,” said Kreilach.

With his team in the midst of a congested stretch of games that includes a U.S. Open Cup semifinal match his Wednesday, Chicago coach Veljko Paunovic elected to rest many of his regulars at Rio Tinto Stadium. In fact, Chicago’s 11 starters had made 100 combined starts this season prior to Saturday night while its seven players on the bench had a combined 111 starts.

For most of the first half, Chicago’s mix of regulars and reserves did a good job of slowing RSL’s attack by dropping nine guys behind the ball in their half of the field defensively.

“This is a very difficult game to play in, a team that quickly gets back behind the ball and has a line of five in the back and gives you really no space to play in and then launches long balls in transition,” said Petke. “It was a difficult situation to try and break them down.”

Just before halftime though, Real Salt Lake finally found the breakthrough.

Kreilach settled into a small gap of space between Chicago center backs Kevin Ellis and Jonathan Campbell and was in perfect position to head home a perfectly-placed cross from Savarino for the 1-0 lead.

It didn’t take Chicago long to equalize though. Three minutes after subbing on at halftime, Chicago’s big-name midfielder Schweinsteiger uncorked a laser from 30 yards out that Nick Rimando was helpless to save leveling the score at 1-1.

Albert Rusnak initially tracked back to pressure Schweinsteiger, but there was no pressure from the front as Schweinsteiger created enough space to rifle in one of the best goals at Rio Tinto Stadium this season.

It was a goal Kreilach has seen many times on TV while playing in Germany for the past five years.

“Bastian is a great player, and he showed this with his first touch in the second half. For us, it is a big thing to play against him because we can learn so much learn from his game and his movement and he’s a guy with a lot of experience,” said Kreilach.

Kreilach ultimately put the final punctuation mark on the match in the 75th minute as he slipped in front of Chicago defender Nicolas Hasler and tapped in the winning goal on an assist from Plata.

On the initial buildup from Savarino, Kreilach was deep in the midfield, but as Savarino cut across the top of the box and then played the ball wide to Plata that gave Kreilach even more time to make a supporting run into the box.

He initially made a move to get behind Hasler, but quickly cut back in front and was only four yards from goal when he tapped in the winner.

He was denied a hat trick when Chicago keeper Stefan Cleveland made a point-blank save in the 88th minute, but the two goals still helped him move into a tie for the team lead with six goals this season.

“It’s not so important who scored, who played, we’re one team and in the end we would like to go in the playoffs. This is our goal and we have to keep going to concentrate us for our next game against Montreal," he said.