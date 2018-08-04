HILDALE, Washington County — An 18-year-old man from Colorado City, Arizona, died Saturday after he climbed on top of a transformer box in Hildale and touched high-voltage wires, authorities said.

The young man has a severe form of autism and "is known to have no fear of heights or danger," said Kevin Barlow, fire chief for the twin cities of Hildale and Colorado City. Officers were working to notify his family.

He would have turned 19 on Monday, added Mark Askerlund, police chief for both cities.

About 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the man scaled the fence of a power substation yard on North Boxelder Street before making the climb and getting electrocuted, Barlow said in a statement. Moments earlier, he had been in a car with his mother while she briefly stopped at a business but was gone when she returned. She called for help and found him soon after in the fenced-in yard.

"The outcome was obvious," Barlow continued.

A power company lineman arrived within minutes and shut down the electricity. For safety reasons, crews waited until all lines were grounded and were able to slide the young man down a ladder ramp after police investigated.

In the past, the man "has scaled tall fences, climbed onto roofs and climbed tall trees," Barlow said.

Electricity to Hildale and neighboring Colorado City was suspended for about two hours Saturday.