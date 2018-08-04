SALT LAKE CITY — It's Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Tappin's third deployment overseas, but this time, it's different.

"Last time I didn't have a wife and kids. But we're ready to do what we need to do and come back and look forward to the next thing. It can be a little bit challenging. Who wants to step away from family for a time? But it's what we signed up for," Tappin said Saturday.

His first two deployments were in Iraq. This time, he and his unit are headed to Powidz, Poland, which is considered a military hub for all of northern Europe.

The Tappin family was among dozens of military families gathered at Fort Douglas Saturday for a farewell ceremony for some 70 soldiers of the U.S. Army Reserve.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Family and friends gather as members of the 191st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion take part in a deployment farewell ceremony at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

Soldiers with the 191st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and the 478th Human Resources Company, both based in Salt Lake City, will serve in support of U.S. military operations in Poland doing everything from supply and fuel acquisition and distribution to delivering the mail.

Tappin and his wife, Dyanne, have three children, ages 3, 6 and 8.

Dyanne Tappin said she has mixed emotions about her husband's departure.

"We're super proud of him and what he does, but certainly sad that he's leaving. But we'll be OK. We're very proud of him and his unit," she said.

Ashelyn Downs of Salt Lake City took part in the ceremony in support of her husband, Nicholas, who will be on his second deployment. Last time, he served in Kuwait for about a year.

Downs said her husband's departure was "not quite real, yet. I'm sure it will set in in the morning that we just said goodbye."

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham and Nattie Hymas pose for a photo as one other their children Daniella tries to climb up after members of the 191st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion took part in a deployment farewell ceremony at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

Their separation will be challenging with three children ages 5, 4 and 2 and a fourth child due in February, but "they're really happy he does something that he loves," Downs said of her children.

Lt. Col. William Christensen, commander of the 191st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, thanked families for their love and support of their spouses, children, parents, siblings and other loved ones as they prepared to deploy to Poland.

"I'm proud of our soldiers. We're ready to do what we've got to do. But that aspect of leaving family and home, it's what every soldier signs up to go do but it never gets easier. It's not like running a marathon, where you just get used to it. It's difficult. But I'm proud of my folks and and proud of what we're going to go do," Christensen said.

Like so many of the reservists in the battalion he commands, he is leaving behind family as well, his wife of 26 years, six children ages 24 to 8, his mother, siblings and other relatives.

"We're all here (in the Salt Lake area) so they're going to take care of each other," he said.

Powidz is in western Poland, "about three hours west of Warsaw and about three hours east of Berlin," Christensen explained.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Dustin Millar carries his nephew Grayson Christensen on his shoulders after members of the 191st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion took part in a deployment farewell ceremony at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

As part of the deployment ceremony, the battalion's flag was encased and will remain so until it is unfurled in Powidz.

"We're excited to stand shoulder to shoulder with our NATO allies and say, 'The United States is here and we're ready to stand with you,' " Christensen said.