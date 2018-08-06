A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Apple just became the first ever publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion. If we could just get the company to take over Social Security, our problems would be solved.

---

Adjusting for inflation, Apple’s value in 1904 dollars would have been about $36 billion. That was one of the peak years of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Co., which courts eventually broke up for being too large. Its value has been estimated at between $600 million and $1 billion in 1904. It’s not clear whether Rockefeller could have afforded an iPhone X today.

---

$600 million? Mark Zuckerberg sneezes away that much before lunch each day.

---

Speaking of high-tech giants, the ACLU just tried out Amazon’s new facial recognition program on members of Congress. The program identified 28 of them as known criminals. Isn’t it nice when new technology works so well on the first try?

---

Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, was one of the House members falsely identified as a criminal by Amazon. He told an Iowa TV station he wasn’t too upset about the mistake, but he was worried “this can happen to real people.” All of which has Americans saying, “We suspected those folks in Washington weren’t real!”

---

Actually, though, Amazon’s facial recognition holds a lot of promise. If criminals try to buy something online, the company could have them wrapped and delivered to police within two days, provided the police department has Prime.

---

Now Donald Trump says he would like to meet with the president of Iran. This comes, of course, after meeting with Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin. The president’s strategy is simple. He just wants to complete his autographed set of dictator trading cards.

---

Bozeman, Montana, was the site last week of the first-ever Rocky Mountain wife carrying contest. The contest consisted of a mud bog, a climbing barrier, a dirt ramp and the really difficult “should we stop and ask for directions?” test.