Recently, I received a copy of the West Valley City Journal. Page 3 of this journal is a full-page ad from the Granite School District.

It has listed they have a “balanced budget” and “no tax increase.”

I reviewed my property tax notice from Salt Lake County, and I guess I don’t understand how the district can claim “no tax increase.”

The Granite School District 2017 rate was .005080 and the tax dollar amount on my home was $487.57.

The Granite School District 2018 rate is proposed at .0060590 (an increase) and the tax dollar amount on my home would now be $648.83.

In my own little mind, this is a tax increase of $161.26 — not a “no tax increase” as stated in the ad.

Jay Atkinson

West Valley City