In a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, Sen. Orrin Hatch declares that the culture war "can and must be fought" and gives four rules on how to behave without it devolving into violence. I strongly disagree with his statement regarding this necessity of this "war," and while I support his ideas on embracing civility in the public square, there is a fatal oversight that leaves his invitation a disingenuous one.

First, coveting political power to change behavior, and by giving us toxic "litmus tests," the culture war damages an American experiment needing to endure, even as the religions and values of the American people continue to diverge in significant ways. Utah embraced this new doctrine with the brilliant Fairness for All legislation in 2015. Where we feel driven to stand up for virtue, righteous indignation and belief in justice can be channeled to effect moral change through personal venues in which hearts are changed by love.

Second, Sen. Hatch confuses the culture wars with the behavior of a current president who champions the exact opposite of his four principles of civility. Furthermore, Mr. Hatch asking the president to use "Twitter for good" and to stop denigrating the press shows him straining at a gnat and swallowing the camel. He is blind to the unique and egregious immorality of the GOP slouching toward chaos, thuggery and the shredding of sacred democratic institutions, including the free press, rational debate, compromise and decency. A serious conservative myself, I invite Sen. Hatch to rid himself of this millstone about his political soul, renounce the president as an emperor with no clothes and encourage all Republicans to do the same.

Christopher Stevenson

Purcellville, Virginia