I am very disappointed with the national Democratic Party and its candidates for the House and Senate, as well as with its members of the House and Senate. I think we sorely need more "Bobby Kennedys," and I see few in sight.

We need candidates with charisma who are warm, loving, caring, compassionate, empathetic and who can relate to and identify with everyday Americans who suffer in life.

Research shows that most Democrats in Congress are wealthy. They are not everyday people like my wife, myself and most of your readers. Most of them will never have money worries in life like tens of millions of us do. They won't ever have to be scared and frightened like my wife is every time she hears that the Republicans in Congress want to cut our Social Security retirement benefits.

I just don't see much of a "burning desire" to want to help those who struggle with money worries.

Stewart Epstein

Rochester, New York