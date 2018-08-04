When too much focus is put on the execution of a policy and not on the humanity behind it, or, as those of more religious leanings might say, "the spirit of the law," the result can be the invention of language that too often sanitizes and dehumanizes the consequences of said policy.

That's what happened when border agents invented a new term to classify the more than 2,600 children held in detention facilities by the United States for whom they previously had no designation.

In a community that values families and teaches that they can be together — forever, even — the phrase "deleted family units" used to describe the thousands of children who lay in detention centers at the mercy of our nation's government — a government that is proving incompetent in reuniting them with their parents — should send a chill through to the very core of who we are as people of faith, as people of family, as people at all.

Joseph Peterson

Salt Lake City