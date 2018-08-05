Another battle is brewing in Washington as President Donald Trump has indicated he is willing to let the government shut down if border security, including funding for the wall, and immigration issues are not addressed. This is not a surprise to anyone in Congress. Members of the House and Senate actually hold the keys to end government shutdown threats — and the uncertainty such threats create for government agencies, businesses and American citizens.

The president promised in February that he would not sign another continuing resolution spending bill — especially one that didn’t address border security and immigration. Continuing resolutions have become the standard operating procedure in Congress. Rolling all of the spending bills into one massive omnibus bill, which almost no member of Congress reads, simply puts spending on auto-pilot while the national debt continues to mount to the tune of $21 trillion.

The “all-or-nothing” false choice of the continuing resolution, which purports the only options are to pass the omnibus or shut down the government, is a massive deception on the part of both political parties, leadership in both houses and the executive branch. Most members of Congress, in both political parties, love continuing resolutions because there is no transparency and zero accountability for perpetual out-of-control spending.

Continuing resolutions are also convenient as they provide the drama for fiscal cliffs, shutdown threats, looming calamity, demonizing political opponents and the opportunity for everyone to raise massive amounts of money for their campaigns.

While most of the attention of the current shutdown threat is focused on the president’s border wall, Americans should not be distracted. The president really is telling Congress to do its job. And Congress, if it wishes to eliminate the threat of a shutdown, has the power to do just that — by doing its job the way it is supposed to be done.

Congress is tasked with passing 12 separate appropriations bills to fund government operations, which are:

Agriculture, rural development, Food and Drug Administration and related agencies.

Commerce, Justice, science and related agencies.

Defense.

Energy and water development.

Financial services and general government.

Homeland Security.

Interior, environment and related agencies.

Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and related agencies.

Legislative branch.

Military construction, Veterans Affairs and related agencies.

State, foreign operations and related programs.

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and related agencies.

Handled through regular order, one at a time, proper debate and amendments can be handled in front of the American people, votes can be cast and the president can sign each into law or choose to veto. That is how it is supposed to be done. Over the past several years, the House has done its work only to have the Senate fail, by gridlock and for political purposes, thus necessitating an omnibus or continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown.

The president is right to call Congress out and demand that it begin to govern. The call from the president should simply be, "Do your job."

The American people should demand answers to simple questions. Why not debate and vote on spending? Why not debate and vote on border security? Why not have an actual conversation about immigration reform? Why not publicly debate and vote on proper funding levels for defense, transportation or urban development?

Republicans will whine about the president threatening a shutdown over border security on the heels of great economic numbers, a great economy and critical midterm elections less than 100 days away. The president should be applauded for not bowing to political expediency in this issue. Congressional leadership has already floated a continuing resolution that would take funding past the November election. Such thinking should be rejected. By returning to regular order, a serious debate about border security and immigration could be had without jeopardizing every other aspect of government.

The clock is once again ticking toward another politically manufactured crisis. The House has left Washington until Labor Day. The Senate will be in session for most of August, but its focus will be on approving judges, appointees and other nominations. The likely result will be another continuing resolution to keep the government running. Leaders in Congress should lead. The president should refuse to sign a continuing resolution. Citizens should call on their elected representatives to do their jobs.