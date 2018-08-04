SANDY — Utah Royals FC still has 25 percent of its regular season games remaining, but with the way its schedule is constructed, the team has entered crunch time.

Following a two-week window in which all but four of the squad’s players (Becky Sauerbrunn, Christen Press, Amy Rodriguez and Katrina Gorry) had a break because of the Tournament of Nations, URFC will play three games over the next six days, starting Sunday on the road against the Houston Dash.

Sitting seven points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the National Women’s Soccer League standings, URFC’s postseason chances are hanging by a thread. After facing the Dash, head coach Laura Harvey and company will play the Washington Spirit and Seattle Reign FC at home on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.

“We’re at a point now where it’s not time for excuses and reasons why,” Harvey said. “You’ve just got to get results, and I feel that our schedule’s tough in terms of timing. Having three games after the Tournament of Nations, in my opinion, is absolutely ridiculous. To expect those guys to have to come in and be available for three 90s is crazy, but it’s probably going to define our season.”

Harvey feels as if coming away from the three-game stretch with at least two wins and a draw would set her team up positively for the final playoff push, but she conversely recognizes that a week like the team had in early July in which it lost three straight contests would all but doom postseason hopes.

Houston is one point up on URFC in the standings. The Spirit is in eighth, but 12 points back of URFC and eliminated from playoff contention. Seattle is in second, and is bunched up with Portland Thorns FC, the Orlando Pride and the Chicago Red Stars, as just two points separate the four teams.

Five points separate the Red Stars and the Dash.

“I think if we can build up a couple of results and get a little bit of momentum, then I think we can really get the chase going and put pressure on the teams above us,” said defender Rachel Corsie. “It’s going to be difficult. There’s a little bit of a gap forming, but we can only take care of our games and do what’s best for us and hopefully it’s enough.”

As has been the case all season, URFC will try Sunday to get going offensively. How futile has URFC’s attack been? Since beating the Washington Spirit 2-0 clear back on May 5, Harvey’s squad has scored just three times in 10 games against teams other than Sky Blue FC, by far the worst team in the league (URFC has scored five times in two games against SBFC).

URFC is seventh among the league’s nine teams in goals, eighth in assists and last in shots, shots on goal and corner kicks. Keeping the opponent scoreless in seven games is what has kept URFC afloat.

“Same story, right?” Diana Matheson said. “We have to be able to create more chances, I think, and just a little more quality on the ball, keeping the ball a bit more. I think getting numbers forward allows us to do that. We have stretches in games where we do that really well, but we don’t do it consistently enough throughout the game to really create a lot of chances. Then, like any other team, quality in that final third, whether it’s that final pass, a cross or hitting the frame with our shots.”