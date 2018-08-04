Late Friday night, President Donald Trump criticized NBA star LeBron James via Twitter because of some comments James made about him during an interview with CNN's Don Lemon.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Several NBA players came to James' defense via Twitter, including Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who early Saturday morning offered his opinion of Trump's comments.

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better... im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay... forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids😑 our future 🤡 https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018

"For him to, like I said, use sports to kind of divide us, is something I can't, I can't sit back and not say nothing," James told Lemon during the interview, which took place at the new "I Promise" school James has established in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.