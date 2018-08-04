Late Friday night, President Donald Trump criticized NBA star LeBron James via Twitter because of some comments James made about him during an interview with CNN's Don Lemon.
Several NBA players came to James' defense via Twitter, including Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who early Saturday morning offered his opinion of Trump's comments.
"For him to, like I said, use sports to kind of divide us, is something I can't, I can't sit back and not say nothing," James told Lemon during the interview, which took place at the new "I Promise" school James has established in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.