MOAB — A 15-year-old Boy Scout missing since Friday afternoon in Grand County was found safe Saturday morning.

Kyler Wood, a member of a Vineyard Boy Scout troop, was spotted from a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and was flown to a command post on Gemini Bridge Road, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

"He is in good condition, but will be checked out by EMS," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The boy's father confirmed the news and was heading to the site to meet his son about 7:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office was notified about 2:50 p.m. Friday that the missing teen had last been seen 45 minutes earlier mountain biking near Gemini Bridges. He was not believed to have water with him.

About 20 active searchers were looking for the teen Friday evening, and personnel from the sheriff's office, Grand County Search and Rescue and National Park Service were assisting. The Department of Public Safety helicopter and a personal helicopter were also aiding in the search.