MOAB — Searchers are looking for a missing 15-year-old Boy Scout last seen Friday afternoon, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was notified about 2:50 p.m. that the missing teen from a Vineyard Boy Scout troop had been seen 45 minutes earlier mountain biking near Gemini Bridges. He was not believed to have water with him.

Family members confirmed the teen is 15-year-old Kyler Woods.

The sheriff's office described the Boy Scout as about 6 feet tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair, braces and glasses. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue denim shorts.

According to a social media post from the Grand County Sheriff's Office late Friday, 20 active searchers were looking for the teen, and personnel from the sheriff's office, Grand County Search and Rescue and National Park Service were assisting. A Department of Public Safety helicopter and a personal helicopter were also aiding in the search.