July was a month of patriotic hot air balloons, outdoor activities and heat — both from the summer temperatures and the raging wildfires.

Check out these 12 photos from our Deseret News photographers that tell the stories of July.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News A structure destroyed by the Dollar Ridge Fire east of Strawberry Reservoir is pictured on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The fire, which continues to burn, has claimed several structures.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Fireworks explode over LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo during Stadium of Fire on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Crews battle a fire at Zim Auto in South Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Shyanne Williams, of Team Momentum, practices in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 9, 2018, before leaving with 16 members of her team to compete in the 2018 USA Climbing Sport & Speed Youth National Championships.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Doug Adams takes a break while looking through the rubble of his Fruitland house for an old broken boat propeller that has sentimental value on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. The house was destroyed in the Dollar Ridge Fire.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Lauren Hood embraces her boyfriend, Sgt. Jordan Lampe, at Salt Lake International Airport in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 19, 2018, as members of the U.S. Army Reserves 478th Human Resources Company return from deployments to the Middle East.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Tim Kemp, of Kincardine, Ontario, slides off his horse as he prepares to grab his steer during the Days of '47 Rodeo steer wrestling event at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 20, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Runners compete in the Deseret News marathon in Emigration Canyon on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Hikers make their way up the Timpanogos Cave National Monument Trail in American Fork Canyon on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Timpanogos Cave National Monument has a $2.5 million work backlog.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Wyatt Johnson plays on the splash pad at Riverton City Park in Riverton on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds performs during the LoveLoud Festival in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 28, 2018.