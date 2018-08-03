PROVO — Incoming players are always intriguing at the outset of every fall camp session, and with three practices now in the books for the BYU Cougars, at least some of them are catching notice of coaches.

Ending practice on Friday was true freshman Malik Moore, stepping in front of a receiver to pick off a pass. The entire defense went nuts as a result, although BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki downplayed and gave perspective to anything any new player does during the first few weeks of practices.

"Obviously success for a young kid is really, really good, but sometimes fall (practice) success is really bad," Tuiaki said. "It's good for him to get, but there's so many things that go into that. Was it a bad throw? Did the receiver run the wrong route? It's good for his confidence, but at the same time, we've got to make sure we continue to push them."

A couple of first-year players highlighted by coach Kalani Sitake in his post-practice interview on Friday were tight ends Dallin Holker and Hank Tuipulotu.

"Those guys are doing great things," Sitake said, speaking of all the tight ends, but making certain to mention both freshmen.

When asked if both Hoker and Tuipulotu could both contribute this year, Sitake added, "They made too many plays against our defense today, so we'll see. But all the tight ends had a great day today."