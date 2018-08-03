Cayden Sheldon watches Rhu, a female clouded leopard, at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on Friday. The aquarium, which is home to two clouded leopards, is joining other zoos and aquariums around the world in celebrating the first International Clouded Leopard Day on Saturday. International Clouded Leopard Day was started by Howlett's Wild Animal Park in the United Kingdom to raise awareness about the elusive cats, which dwell in the cloud forests of Southeast Asia. Cloud leopards are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. There are estimated to be fewer than 10,000 breeding clouded leopards worldwide. On Saturday, the aquarium will provide guests with information about palm oil and its connection to clouded leopards. According to the aquarium, palm oil plantations are a threat to clouded leopards' habitat in the wild. The aquarium, located at 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $19.95 for adults; $16.95 for teenagers, members of the military, students and senior citizens; and $14.95 for children. Children 2 and under get in free.

