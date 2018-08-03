Liver recipient Rowan Sebek, of Austin, Texas, celebrates after competing in the Youth Olympiad during the 2018 Donate Life Transplant Games of America in Salt Lake City on Friday..

The games — which run through Tuesday — highlight the critical importance of organ, eye and tissue donation while celebrating the lives of organ donors and recipients. An estimated 6,000 athletes and transplant supporters will be attending the games, bringing in an estimated $8 million to $10 million in economic benefit to Utah.

Sporting events are scheduled at:

the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center

the Fairmont Aquatic Center

Meadowbrook Golf Course

Bonwood Bowling Alley

West High School (track and field events)

the Salt Lake Tennis & Health Club and Redwood Recreation Center (tennis and racquetball)

The games are hosted locally by Intermountain Donor Services, Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health Care, Utah Sports Commission, George E. Wahlen Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center and Visit Salt Lake.

