"Six Days to Live," author Kenneth M. Page's first work of fiction, begins with a bank robbery and the subsequent kidnapping of a woman who happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Eddie Angelhone isn't normally violent, but his simple quest to put some money in his pocket turns a little deadlier than he'd planned. Now he needs to get major miles between himself and the scene of the crime. Addison Roberts' car becomes Eddie's target, putting her in the crosshairs as well. Though he promises to let her go, plans change, putting the two of them lost in the backcountry of Washington state.

Luckily, Addison's husband is Lt. Chase Roberts of the United States Air Force. When he discovers his wife missing, he'll call in all of his military resources and do anything it takes to find his wife and bring her back home. Addison, who is a member of the LDS Church, must figure out a way to escape and find help, before Eddie becomes desperate enough to kill again.

The action sequences in the story are intense and exciting, though in between, the story becomes unnecessarily wordy. Eddie's character also becomes a bit unbelievable when he's initially described as not-too-bright and out of shape, but ends up single-handedly staving off highly trained military personnel.

Overall, the story proves to be an interesting and even educational one. It's obvious the author has the inside track on military procedure and training, giving the reader a few good lessons on survival in different situations throughout the story.

While there is violence, it is not graphic in nature, and there is no profanity or sexual content.

Page, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is the author of "A Father's Blessing" and "How Will Christmas Find Us?" He is a retired Air Force colonel and combat helicopter rescue pilot. Page has five children and 16 grandchildren, and lives in Kaysville.