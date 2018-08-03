Note: Judge Memorial finished with a 4-6 overall record in 2017 and was fourth in 3A North with a 2-3 record. It lost to Manti 30-14 in the for the 3A first round.

Judge 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

With a roster that is only about 35 deep, the Judge Memorial football team has to get creative with its resources.

Head coach James Cordova has conditioned almost every player to play on both offense and defense. The teams' senior leaders, Johnny Walz and Alex Snarr, will start at both the running back and strong safety positions.

"Johnny Walz and Alex Snarr have been fantastic senior leaders," Cordova said. "They're our smash brothers..."

Senior Matt Cotter will most likely be the starting wide receiver to bring veteran leadership along with Walz and Snarr. Behind Cotter, newcomer Tomas Young, will wait for his time following a season-ending injury.

On defense, newcomers Bon Sherman and Sam Maxwell will look to make an impact at the linebacker and cornerback positions. Both have a strong work ethic and are coachable, according to defensive coordinator William Hawes.

Hawes was recently brought on as the defensive coordinator by Cordova to better prepare the team for a playoff push.

"Last year we played really well for some games and we didn't play great for some games," Cordova said. "We ran out of guys when we played Manti in the playoffs, we literally were putting freshman and sophomores in the game... I think we're doing better on the immediacy of focus and the immediacy of execution. My hope with bringing on coach Hawes is that it will make a big difference."

Judge Memorial Bulldogs at a glance

Coach: James Cordova is entering his 16th year as head coach at Judge. His career record during that stretch is 89-83.

Judge Memorial Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: James Cordova

2017 offensive production: 19.2 ppg (7th in 3A)

4 returning starters

Pistol

Key offensive returning starters

Johnny Walz (RB): Walz will be a leader going into his senior season at both running back and strong safety along with Snarr.

Johnny Walz</a>" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5FAc-xUZCc0?feature=oembed" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen="">

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Coach Cordova comments on the returning offensive leadership:

“It’s been a tough summer because our kids are involved in so many other sports and things that we've had some tough numbers this summer. But when it's here it's fantastic... We're gonna have around mid 30's total in the program so everyone is going to play both ways."

Coach Cordova comments on the Walz-Snarr duo:

“They're both great kids they’ve been involved with judge football since they were little guys coming to the judge youth football camps. Neither one of them is necessarily an outspoken guy but they both have done a great job of becoming both physical and verbal leaders, taking charge of workouts leading us through workouts. Encouraging guys to work a little bit harder. They’re always at the front of the line — they’re always the first guys done with conditioning. They’re both undersized guys but they're maximal effort guys. Both played varsity as undersized juniors and both had great junior seasons."

Coach Cordova comments on his goals for the season:

“I want us to perform at the best of our possible ability — and if we do that, wins take care of themselves. I’ve never quantified how many wins we want we just want to perform to our maximum ability."

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

The key to a successful offense this season will be building a stronger offensive line to give more protection to the quarterback. This should be easy to achieve since the team is returning four offensive linemen.

Judge Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Will Hawes

2017 defensive production: 33.0 ppg (11th in 3A)

6 returning starters

4-3

Key defensive returning starters

Alex Snarr (SS): Snarr had a huge junior season, recording 15 solo tackles and 21 assisted tackles for a total of 36 tackles. He will be leading the team this year along with veteran teammate Johnny Walz.

Alex Snarr</a>" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z4xI3Wxq9gc?feature=oembed" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen="">

Returning defensive starters

Defensive newcomers to watch

Coach Hawes comments on the returning defensive leadership:

“One of our leaders is Johnny Walz. He is a very good player and is really dedicated to making sure that were good next year. He’s here all the time his work ethic is immeasurable. He’s just an exciting player to watch. Defensively he'll be the one that I would watch because everybody else is going to be good role players and soon leaders but he's the guy. He’s just a guy that stands out."

Coach Hawes comments on newcomer Bon Sherman:

“He’s going to be one of our young players that meets the test physically and is explosive as a player... He is, again, one of the guys that will show up on film he doesn’t say much but he's a hard hat guy who shows up and works hard. He’s only going to be a sophomore for us."

Coach Hawes comments on his goals for the season:

“Every high school team and staff, their goal and endgame is to win a high school championship but my goal is for them to win today. Just to take it a day at a time and make sure they get better with every repetition."

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Coach Hawes has been working with the defense to ensure it completes tackles. In order to improve from last season, the defense will have to make sure the player with the ball is brought straight to the ground. Once that aspect of defense is locked in, it should be solid.

Coaches preseason 3A North straw poll: Second

Deseret News 3A North prediction: Second

Key Region Game: vs. Union, Sept. 28, 2018 (Week 7)

Bottom line: Although Judge Memorial is short on its roster, it should make it impact this season in 3A with several experienced players. Judge must be careful not to overwork its players because most of them wear several hats on both offense and defense.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — OGDEN, 7 p.m.

Aug. 21 — JUAN DIEGO, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — EMERY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Morgan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — UNION, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — GRANTSVILLE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Carbon, 7 p.m.

Felt's Facts

All-time record: 452-369-9 (91 years)

Region championships: 18 (1948, 1949, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966 co, 1972, 1977 co, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1993 co, 2008, 2013, 2014)

Playoff appearances: 44

Current playoff appearance streak: 1

All-time playoff record: 56-33

State championships: 10 (1948, 1949, 1959, 1953, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1981, 1983, 2013, 2014)

State championship record: 11-5

Most played rivalry: 53 meetings with Wasatch dating back to 1926. Wasatch leads 27-25-1. Last met in 2012.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Judge holds the single-game pass interception record (tied with Bonneville) of nine, set in 1981 against Murray. ... Bulldog Mike Chambers returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in a 1967 game (also against Murray) to set a single-game state record. ... JM rushed for 536 yards, a championship-game record, in the 2014 Class 3A title game.

...

Last 5

2017 — 4-6 (2-3 in 3A North - 3A First round)

2016 — 0-10 (0-7 in 3AA North – Did not qualify)

2015 — 3-8 (2-4 in 3AA North – 3A First round)

2014 — 12-1 (5-0 in 3A North – 3A Champions)

2013 — 11-2 (5-0 in 3A North – 3A Champions)

...

Judge Memorial coaching history

2004-current — James Cordova (89-83)

2003 — Dave Livingston (3-8)

1997-2002 — Tim Clark (14-42)

1985-1996 — John Colosimo (50-81)

1978-1984 — Frank L'Etoile (60-19)

1966-1977 — Gil Cordova (93-39-1)

1955-1965 — Frank Klekas (72-23-1)

1952-1954 — George Melinkovich (15-8)

1949-1951 — Tom Mares (12-7-1)

1946-1948 — Bill Moran (11-8-1)

1943-1945 — unknown (10-9)

1942 — Paul Patten (2-5)

1941 — Wally Morse (0-4)

1938-1940 — unknown (0-11)

1936-1937 — Ken Larson (5-5-1)

1932-1935 — unknown (2-4)

1931 — Mr. Decker (0-5)

1929-1930 — Ben Lingenfelter (1-9-1)

1928 — Ralph Bodine (3-4-1)

1924-1927 — unknown (7-9-2)

.....

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2014 — Max Barnett, RB

2013 — Kaden Elliss, QB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2015 — Maisen Knight, OL

2014 — Ricke Maka, OL

2014 — Jacob Cline, OL

2014 — Braden Pelly, DL

2014 — Nathan Higley, LB

2013 — Ethan Driffill, OL

2013 — Chase Radcliffe, DL

2013 — Max Barnett, LB

2013 — Sean McMinimee, DB

2013 — Andrew Matthews, K

2010 — Ben Cook, DL

2010 — Daniel Shiramizu, SP

2008 — A.J. Carman, DL

2008 — Keenyn Walker, SP

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.