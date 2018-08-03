A pair of former Utah college football pass rushers came up with disruptive plays for their respective teams during the NFL preseason opener on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Former Utah standout Kylie Fitts had a sack in his pro debut while former BYU defensive end Bronson Kaufusi recovered a fumble as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 17-16.

The rookie Fitts earned the start at outside linebacker for the Bears and had four tackles, including three solo, while playing 39 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

With Baltimore facing a second-and-11 from its own 43-yard line, Fitts bulled over the Ravens tight end and dropped quarterback Josh Woodrum for a 9-yard sack in the second quarter.

Kylie Fitts overwhelms rookie TE Nick Keizer from Grand Valley St. for the sack pic.twitter.com/6imQrh0byS — Bears Barroom (@BearsBarroom) August 3, 2018

"Once someone gets a sack, then it starts creating energy and we're all trying to get that sack, especially in the first game," Fitts told the Bears' team website, as Chicago finished the game with eight sacks. "But it's nice. It's nice when [nine] guys can get sacks."

Kaufusi logged 34 defensive snaps and three on special teams. Early in the third quarter, the Bears’ Demarcus Ayres caught a pass over the middle but had the ball poked loose by the Ravens’ DeShon Elliott.

Kaufusi was quick to pounce on the loose ball, recovering the fumble at the Chicago 36-yard line. It led to a Baltimore touchdown six plays later that gave the Ravens a 17-7 lead.

Kaufusi, the former Timpview High standout who’s headed into his third NFL season, also had a quarterback hurry on an incomplete Chase Daniel pass in the second quarter.

Baltimore safeties Eric Weddle (Utah) and Kai Nacua (BYU) did not play in the game, while Patrick Scales (Weber High, Utah State) served as the long snapper for the Bears.