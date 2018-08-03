MIDVALE — Utah's Zagg, a business well-known for its line of mobile device accessories, announced its acquisition this week of Braven, an Orem-based retailer of earphones, headphones and Bluetooth speakers.

The move grows Zagg's product line, which also includes keyboards, cases, mobile power supplies, phone and tablet screen protectors and wireless chargers. A Zagg spokesman told the Deseret News the company plans to maintain the Braven brand and retain all of the company's current employees. Zagg CEO Chris Ahern said the acquisition compliments and expands the company's portfolio of mobile device add-ons.

"As a leading mobile lifestyle company, (Tuesday's) announcement marks an important milestone for our company," Ahern said in a statement. "Braven is a category creator and leader in technology, and expands our house of brands into new segments of the large and growing audio category while leveraging our global distribution to rapidly scale the company.

"Together, we look forward to continuing the Braven brand heritage of developing intelligently designed products with cutting-edge innovation and craftsmanship that will thrill even the most demanding outdoor adventurers and audio enthusiasts."

Braven, founded in 2011, specializes in wireless outdoor and active-lifestyle speakers, as well as earphones and high-performance indoor wireless speakers. Braven joins Zagg's other product lines including InvisibleShield screen protectors; Mophie battery phone cases and mobile power sources; and iFrogz earphones and headphones.

In a statement to the Deseret News, Zagg President Brian Stech said bringing Braven into the fold will help the company continue to lead in the mobile accessory market segment.

"The company is committed to enhance every aspect of performance, productivity and durability in mobile devices with creative product solutions," Stech said. "Zagg has created a platform that addresses specific consumer needs to empower a mobile lifestyle. Mobile devices are essential to modern living and ZAGG's mission is to ensure better performance in the real world."

Zagg stock was selling for $14.70 per share at the end of regular trading on Friday. The company has a current market capitalization of about $436 million.