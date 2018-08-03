NORTH SALT LAKE — Residents are invited to enter the city's 5th annual writing competition.

This year's theme is "When Life Gives You Dragons. …" Submissions are due at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7.

The competition will be divided into four categories based on the author's age on Sept. 7. Adults (18 and older) are not permitted to assist teens (14 to 17), preteens (10 to 13) or children (9 and younger) with their submissions.

Adult submissions may contain up to 3,000 words, teen submissions up to 2,000 words, preteen submissions up to 1,000 words, and child submissions up to 500 words.

Adult and teen submissions must be typed in a 12-point font and be double spaced. Preteen and child submissions may be handwritten. If submissions are emailed, they must be saved as a Word document or a PDF file.

Three prizes — gift cards of $100, $50 and $25 from the King's English Bookshop — will be awarded in each age category.

Entries must include a cover page containing the writer's name and age category, the title of the submission, the word count, and the writer's mailing address, telephone number and email address. Manuscripts will not be returned.

Submissions may be emailed to [email protected], or hand-delivered or mailed to: NSL Reads Annual Writing Competition, City Hall, 10 E. Center Street, North Salt Lake, UT 84054.

Winners will be announced at the NSL Reads Night of Dragons — a free, family event on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 6:30 p.m., at City Hall.

For more information and a complete list of rules, log on to nslcity.org.