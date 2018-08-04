As a lifelong resident of Utah and avid traveler around our beautiful homeland, I must say that I completely disagree with Sen. Mike Lee's views on public lands. His proposal to transfer ownership is absurd, and I strongly believe that he should withdraw this harebrained idea. We can agree or disagree about the historical narrative and purpose of federal land holdings, but let's forget that and cut to the chase: Today, in 2018, I want those lands to remain under federal control, to be preserved and cared for so that future generations can experience the beauty of nature as I have.

Matthew Sargent

Salt Lake City