I figured Utahns would not victimize disabled veterans. I am a disabled war veteran visiting from out of state, who relies on his custom prosthetic walking cane. It was carried off by a fellow restaurant customer in Murray on Thursday, July 19. The culprit was caught on video. If he will return it to the restaurant, there will be no questions asked. Meanwhile, a disabled war veteran needs this prosthetic device. I thank him in advance for doing the right thing.

Jay Turner

Cottonwood Heights