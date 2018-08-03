When are we going to put a stop to so many people committing crime? It's discovered that some criminals have four or five convictions, and here they are causing problems in Ogden on Harrison Boulevard and shooting through a home, wounding a woman sitting on a couch in West Valley City.

Then we have people who want to sue the police for using too much force.

We have a great country to live in because we have law and order. We have to have more people respecting those in authority, like teachers, and those that are protecting us from lawbreakers.

Wouldn't it help if the courts would keep those repeat offenders behind bars for a longer period of time? Something has to be done.

Joye Ray

Salt Lake City