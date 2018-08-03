Former Utah power forward Tyler Rawson is headed to Spain to start his pro career.

Rawson announced Friday that he signed with Euroleague team FC Barcelona Lassa.

Excited to announce that I’ve signed with FC Barcelona. Can’t wait for this amazing opportunity and take full advantage of it!🏀🏀🏀 https://t.co/G2zz5zAMSC — Tyler Rawson (@afhoopster) August 3, 2018

An organization press release, translated through Google Translate, said Rawson will play on the FC Barcelona Lassa "B" team.

The 6-foot-10 big man, who prepped at American Fork High and played at Salt Lake Community College and Southern Utah, averaged 31.2 minutes, 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.9 blocks last season for the Utes. He started every game for Utah in 2017-18 while shooting 44.8 percent from the field.

He most recently played in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for the Orlando Magic. In four games, he averaged 14 minutes, four points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field.