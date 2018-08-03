SALT LAKE CITY — Has the time come for the Utes to drop the nickname Sack Lake City in favor of Defensive Back University?

For years under head coach Kyle Whittingham, such a suggestion would have been considered untenable.

Utah, over time, has been known for its dominant defensive lines. Players like Hunter Dimick — the school’s all-time leader in sacks — Star Lotulelei and Nate Orchard spent most of their college football careers in the opposition's backfield, showcasing a fondness for tackling quarterbacks.

Numbers like 55, 171 and 3.4 (55 was the Utes’ sack total in 2014, best in the nation; 171 was Utah’s sack total over the course of four seasons, from 2012 to 2016; and 3.4 was the nation-leading sacks-per-game Utah averaged during that same four-year span) are definitive evidence of the elite nature of the Utes’ defensive fronts that earned the moniker Sack Lake City.

Times have changed on the hill.

In 2017, the Utes' secondary was by far the strength of the nation's 25th-ranked defense. In terms of passing efficiency defense, Utah finished 16th in the country, ahead of teams such as Miami (Florida) — turnover chain and all — Virginia Tech and Washington. Utah was tops among all Pac-12 teams in passing efficiency defense, and it wasn’t all that close.

The Utes snagged 14 interceptions last season, tied for 32nd in the nation, led by then-sophomore corner Julian Blackmon (four INTs).

Sacks, meanwhile, were at their lowest in years. Utah finished with 25 sacks, 1.92 per game, making the Utes' only average in that department (72nd among 130 college football teams).

The majority of Utah's secondary has returned this season, most notably at the cornerback position.

As such, Blackmon, Jaylon Johnson, Javelin Guidry, Nygel King, Josh Nurse, Tareke Lewis and Tré Strong are primed to lead the way in 2018.

“I have been bragging about them all offseason,” Whittingham said. “That whole group is hungry, athletic, extremely talented and very well coached. We expect a lot of production out of them this year.”

“I thought we did a nice job, just being smart, putting ourselves in the best position to make plays," Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah added. "Kids were young, but they were fundamentally sound. I’d like to build on that this year. I want us to play better than we did last year.”

Shah hopes to see the most improvement from his corners in the area of "calculated risks." Despite the fact the Utes finished with 14 interceptions, he believes his players can do more.

“I thought we left a lot of plays on the table," Shah said. "I thought that our boys could have made some plays where experienced corners would have.

“This year I need them to feel comfortable with their techniques, and with tendencies they have studied on film, so they’ll take some calculated risks. That’ll make us great. We were good, I want to be great.”

Shah isn’t the only one. The Utes' corners themselves have designs on greatness.

“We just want to dominate,” Guidry said. “We feel like we are the best athletes on the team and we are trying to be the best each and every day to help this defense.”

“We felt like we made a lot of plays last year, but we feel like we can make even more plays this year,” added Blackmon. “We are focused on making more plays and putting ourselves in a better position in order to make those plays.”

Through the first few days of fall camp all seven corners have proven themselves capable of stepping onto a Pac-12 field, though Shah made it clear that that is always subject to change.

“If I had to play tomorrow, if tomorrow was game day, I’d play quite a few kids,” said Shah. “There are some people that have been really good in fall camp. (Julian) Blackmon has been outstanding so far through two days, with his leadership. (Jaylon) Johnson and (Tareke) Lewis have been good. Josh Nurse has really made me happy.

"I love that he’s picked up where he left off in spring. The biggest surprise (Thursday) was Nygel King. He had three PBUs (pass break-ups) and he was going against Demari Simpkins, going against a guy that is a legitimate threat in our offense.”

“My expectation is to determine who I have that I can play,” Shah continued. “If I have seven that can play then I will rotate them. If it is proven to me over course of the season that kids are coming along, but they aren’t as good, I won’t play them. I just won’t. I will live and die with three or four kids.

“Invariably, I believe it will take all of us in our room to be able to win the way we want to win. We’ve been successful, but we want so much more. We want so much more.”