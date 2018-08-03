WEST JORDAN — Residents are invited to comment on a proposed property tax increase during a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held at City hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road.

According to the city, the proposed tax would increase a homeowner’s total tax from .1823 percent to .2166 percent. For a home valued at $295,500, the proposed tax increase would increase to 92 cents per day (from 76 cents per day), or just under $335 a year.

The tax on a $295,500 business would increase from $507.08 to $608.49, which is $101.41 per year.

If approved, the tax would add an additional $2,443,207 to the city's general fund.