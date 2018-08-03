MURRAY — The Murray School District will assist parents who need help registering their children for school during an event Tuesday at Hillcrest Junior High School, 178 E. 5300 South.

During the event, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., representatives from the district will help translate registration forms and answer any questions. Free and reduced lunch forms will also be available.

All students grades K through 12, new and returning, must be registered before the first day of school, which is Monday, Aug. 20.

For more information, or to register a student, log on to murrayschools.org.