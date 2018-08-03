SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was part of a private tree removal company was in extremely critical condition Friday after suffering a severe electrical shock on the job.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was part of a group removing a tree near 300 South and 1130 East. A crane was being used in the process. At some point, Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking said, the crane became "energized," either by touching a live wire overhead or being near it.

About 12:20 p.m., the man was near the crane and touched it, he said. The man became "engaged for some time," not being able to pull his hand away from the crane as he continued to be shocked, Wilking said.

The wire was not damaged and no power to the area was lost. Representatives from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration would be investigating, Wilking said.