SALT LAKE CITY — A Yellowstone Park visitor captured a video of a man taunting a bison in the middle of one of the park’s roads.

The video, which first appeared on Facebook, shows a man walking down the middle of the road and taunting the bison.

Lindsey Jones, the original poster, added the hashtag #DontDrinkandBuffalo to her post. It’s unclear if the man in the video was drunk or not.

Watch the video below. Warning: Some mild language.

The Facebook video has more than 4,200 reactions and 1.8 million views since it was posted on Wednesday.

Park officials told KTVQ that members of the public should not approach the wildlife, especially large animals that can harm, injure or kill visitors.

Park officials said visitors should stay 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and remain 25 yards away from other animals, like bison and elk.

“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity,” according to KTVQ.