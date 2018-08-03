BYU basketball coach Dave Rose has dipped into the familiar Timpview well again.

T'Birds shooting guard Nate Hansen announced Thursday on Twitter that he's committed to Rose's Cougar program, becoming the latest Timpview player to head to nearby BYU.

So happy to say I've committed to play basketball at BYU!! Gocougs pic.twitter.com/fTSSY0R8C4 — Nate (@natertot1010) August 2, 2018

Hansen, part of the 2019 recruiting class, will be a senior at Timpview this season. The 6-foot-3 guard was named to the 2018 Deseret News 5A All-State third team after averaging 15.1 points as a junior.

"His greatest strength is his ability to score the ball, he has a quick release and can score at any time. He also has the ability to see the floor very well, and if you sag off to help, he will find the open man," an opposing coach said of Hansen during the announcement of the All-State teams.

Hansen’s teammate, 6-3 guard Hunter Erickson, signed with the Cougars in October, averaging a team-best 22.6 points per game last season. He'll start his BYU career beginning with the 2020-21 season after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Cougars have another former Timpview player, forward Gavin Baxter, currently on their roster. Baxter returned from an LDS Church mission this offseason and will be a freshman in 2018-19.