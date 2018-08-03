SALT LAKE CITY — There will be plenty of conservative politics on the next season of “Last Man Standing.”

The revived series will feature Tim Allen’s character, Mike Baxter, expressing his conservative views, according to Fox News.

Fox Television Group CEO and Chairman Gary Newman told reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Association's summer tour that Allen will “clearly” hold “a conservative viewpoint."

But his politics will only go so far.

“I will say right now the producers’ plans are not to address whether or not he might be a Trump supporter,” Newman said.

The Baxter character may not lean right or left, he added.

“I think of the character as a fairly centrist viewpoint,” Newman explained. “Of course, that could change during the season, but there are no plans at this time.”

Newman said he doesn’t expect the show to get more political than it was during its first run, touting it as a family show.

“At its heart, it’s a family comedy,” he said. “I think that they’re going to tell the same type of stories that they told during its run on ABC.”

“Last Man Standing” showrunner Kevin Abbott said the show will differ from the "Roseanne" reboot in how it approaches its political issues, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The 'Roseanne' reboot handled a lot of topical issues, they did the issue of the week,” Abbott said. “We’re not going to sex it up, or outrage it up, in order to fit the profile of anything.”

“Last Man Standing” originally ran on ABC from 2011 to 2017 before it was surprisingly canceled after its sixth season. Fans blamed the network’s liberal bias as one reason a show with conservative views faced cancellation.

Of course, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said at the TCA 2017 event that politics played no role in the show’s cancellation, according to TheWrap.

“Politics had absolutely nothing to do with it — we have actors on our shows who have all sorts of different political views,” Dungey said.

“Tim Allen is a valuable part of the Disney ABC family and has been for a very, very long time,” she continued. “‘Last Man Standing’ was a show that, several years running, kind of came up to the very end in terms of the renewal, which was the same case this year.”

Regardless, the show’s studio, 20th Century Fox, shopped the show around to different networks before Fox eventually picked it up this past summer.

Allen expressed excitement for the show’s return in a statement to Variety.

“Excited? Team 'LMS' was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from FOX that it’s time to get back out on that diamond … I’m excited,” he said in a statement.