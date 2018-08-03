SALT LAKE CITY — MoviePass hasn’t had the greatest week.

Customers were outraged with MoviePass last week after the app stopped working ahead of the release of “Mission: Impossible - Fallout.” They shared their anger on Twitter, inspiring a slew of memes and jokes about the MoviePass service.

The app shut down because Helios & Matheson Analytics, the parent company of MoviePass, ran out of money. They borrowed a cool $5 million to keep MoviePass afloat.

And even though that money has been repaid, questions remain about what will happen to MoviePass. The company raised its prices to $14.95 per month and limited customers from seeing blockbuster films in order to make ends meet.

If you canceled your MoviePass subscription, worry not. There are plenty of alternatives out there for you. Here’s a quick breakdown of the other movie ticket subscription services out there.

AMC Stubs A-List

ORLIN WAGNER FILE - In this May 11, 2005, file photo, people enter AMC's Studio 30 theater in Olathe, Kan. AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theater chain, has unveiled a $20-a-month subscription service to rival the flagging MoviePass. The theater chain on Wednesday announced a new service to its loyalty program, AMC Stubs, allowing subscribers to see up to three movies a week for a monthly fee of $19.95. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

AMC and MoviePass had a rather tenuous relationship when MoviePass started to gain traction last year, with the former calling the latter a “small fringe player.” Fast forward to this past June when AMC announced its new MoviePass-like service called AMC Stubs A-List, which lets customers see multiple movies per week. So far, AMC Stubs A-List has proven successful, defying AMC’s expectations, according to the company.

AMC's service offers the following:

COST: $19.95 per month

INCLUDED: Three movies per week (IMAX, 3D, AMC Prime with Dolby Vision are all included). You can reserve movies in advance.

You can see the same movie more than once.

You receive a 10 percent discount on food and concessions.

GO DEEPER: Read more about AMC Stubs List at the Deseret News.

Sinemia

Courtesy MoviePass Sinemia, a subscription service that bills itself as a MoviePass competitor, announced that it will launch an “affordable” family plan beginning on Friday.

Sinemia has billed itself as a direct MoviePass competitor. They’ve made two moves in the last three months that directly counter MoviePass’ strategy, including adding family plans and allowing customers to book movies in advance (MoviePass allowed you to book movies once you arrived at the theater). Sinemia is a lot like MoviePass — it’ll upload the cost of your movie ticket to your own debit card to pay for your ticket. But the app is essentially a way to pay for a cheaper movie ticket, as the plans below show.

COST: Sinemia has multiple plans:

$3.99 per month for one ticket a month.

$7.99 per month for two tickets a month.

$9.99 per month for two tickets a month (IMAX and 3D films included).

$13.99 for three tickets a month (IMAX and 3D films included).

INCLUDED: You can see any movie, any time with no blackouts or restrictions.

GO DEEPER: Read more about Sinemia's special features and family plans at the Deseret News.

Cinemark Movie Club

Cinemark announced its own MoviePass-like competitor back in December 2017. Called “Movie Club,” the subscription service gives customers one movie ticket per month for a low fee. Unused tickets rollover into the next month. Customers who receive concession discounts from the service can also bring their friends along for cheaper rates.

COST: $8.99 per month

INCLUDED: One 2D movie ticket credit per month (additional fee to upgrade to 3D/IMAX), with 20 percent off concessions.

GO DEEPER: My report from December explains why Cinemark started a subscription service (hint: millennials).

Want more?

Don’t just take our word for it. You can read more about these three plans at The Verge.

Additionally, ScreenCrunch has six more subscription services that give you access to movies through apps found on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.