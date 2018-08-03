SANDY — The city is looking for volunteers for Operation Safe Passage, a program that aims to protect children from abductors or bullies while walking to and from school.

Volunteers will work directly with the police department’s Crime Prevention Unit by periodically standing, walking, waiting at bus stops or driving along school walking routes.

Volunteers must complete a background before being accepted in the program. There is no fee for the background check.

Once the background check is completed, volunteers will receive Operation Safe Passage and Lost or Abducted Child training at the Sandy Police Department or at the school. They’ll also receive an identification badge and a green vest from the department.

To volunteer, or for more information, contact crime prevention specialist Dawn Black at 801-568-6096 or by email at [email protected]