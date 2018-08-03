SALT LAKE CITY — More than 100 goats briefly took over a neighborhood in Boise on Friday morning.

The goats strolled down the streets in the neighborhood and rushed into people’s yards, according to KTVB-7, a CBS affiliate in Idaho. The herd arrived on people’s lawns at about 7 a.m. They snacked on lawns and flower bushes. They even chomped on leaves from trees.

Animal control responded to the scene with one truck. They needed more.

But then a large truck We Rent Goats, which rents goats to clear weeds, tried to corral the herd into its truck. Eventually, crews with the company succeeded in rounding up the goats.

Here’s how it went down:

#Breaking - About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from...updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

The 118 escaped goats are owned by We Rent Goats, according to The Idaho Statesman.

Ruth Brown, a reporter for the Idaho Statesman, shared a photo of the fence that the goats broke in order to escape.

This is where they made their great escape. Just a couple blocks. It was a total of 118 goats. #GoatEscape pic.twitter.com/MDJPe4eOgQ — Ruth Brown (@RuthBrownNews) August 3, 2018

Kim Gabica, one of the owners of We Rent Goats, wasn’t surprised the animals ran away together.

“Goats are great escape artists, and I guess they decided to go on an adventure today,” she told the Statesman. “It’s rare that this many would get out, but they would definitely follow each other.”

The story gained national attention. The Washington Post reported on the incident, as did the New York Daily News.

The internet celebrated the rebellious goats.

Goat twitter is superior twitter. That is all. — Mike Rogers (@tentonheart) August 3, 2018

The party’s at 1 Patriot Place, Foxboro, Massachusetts! https://t.co/2nfgCc4bCQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2018

But who among the loose goats of Boise is the GOAT?!! — Frankie Barnhill (@FABarnhill) August 3, 2018