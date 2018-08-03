SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has gone viral.

On Thursday, the police department shared a video of its officers participating in the lip-sync challenge, an ongoing summer video challenge where police officers and firefighters challenge each other to dance and lip-sync to popular songs.

So what did the SLCPD do?

Well, they lip-synced along to Miley Cyrus' “Wrecking Ball.”

But instead of riding a wrecking ball and smashing the walls of their past, these cops decided to ride a large tire — transformed into a pink doughnut topped with sprinkles— and smash into a stack of Banbury Cross Donuts.

Watch the video below.

And in case you’re wondering, there’s no official word on what happened to the doughnuts.

We may see more of these videos around the Beehive State. The SLCPD called out the Unified Police Department, Sandy Police Department and the Cottonwood Heights Police Department to take part in the challenge.

This isn't the first time Utah police officers have joined in on the lip-syncing action. Last month, the West Jordan Police Department and the West Jordan Fire Department challenged each other in a lip-sync battle, according to KSL.

The fire department brought its best rendition of “I Need a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler (you know, this song), while the police department went another route, lip-syncing to Enrique Iglesias' “Hero.”

The lip-sync challenge has encouraged groans, eye rolls and smiles across the country this summer — Virginia’s Norfolk Police Department performed “Uptown Funk” and received 72 million Facebook views.

Meanwhile, police officers in Hampton, Virginia, earned 6 million views for their “Good Vibrations” video — not the Beach Boys song — and even got a shoutout from Mark Wahlberg on Twitter.

You can see an entire list of these videos over at The Huffington Post.